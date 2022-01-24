Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.39 and last traded at C$40.57. Approximately 18,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 6,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The firm has a market cap of C$846.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05.

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

