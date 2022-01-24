Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

CU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CU stock opened at C$35.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.35. The firm has a market cap of C$9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 186.48%.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

