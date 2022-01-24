Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$37.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The company has a market cap of C$9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 37.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.35. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.48%.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

