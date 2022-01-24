Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CADL) Lock-Up Period To End on January 24th

Candel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CADL) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 24th. Candel Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

