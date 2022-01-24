Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $30.46 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

