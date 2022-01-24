Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Capital City Bank Group worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 137,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.75. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

