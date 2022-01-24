Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

SLB opened at $36.36 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

