Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $33.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $34.91 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $133.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.80 million to $140.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,609. The firm has a market cap of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 36.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Capstar Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

