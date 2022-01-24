CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.37

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.37 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 3662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

