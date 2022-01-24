CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,307. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 234,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

