CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Lowered by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $108.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

