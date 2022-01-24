Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

