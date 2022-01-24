CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $451,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

