CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $18.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.