Cat Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,487.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00301215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.