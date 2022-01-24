Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $154.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

CBOE stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

