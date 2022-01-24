Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Holdings Raised by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,904.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CLDX opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.