Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $3,549,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 57.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,961 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 49.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 112,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:CVE opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0282 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

