Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. 12,298,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,187. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

