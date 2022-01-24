Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.22 Million

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce sales of $290.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $957.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. 12,298,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

