Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

