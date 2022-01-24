CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €138.00 ($156.82) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €106.80 ($121.36) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.40 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €123.73. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.40 ($117.50) and a 12-month high of €138.40 ($157.27).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

