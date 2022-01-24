Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) versus Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Head-To-Head Review

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 38.78% 25.29% 14.82% Sumo Logic -48.16% -22.07% -16.23%

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Sumo Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 8.25 $846.60 million $6.06 20.50 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 6.56 -$80.30 million ($1.04) -11.41

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Check Point Software Technologies and Sumo Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 5 3 5 0 2.00 Sumo Logic 0 5 3 0 2.38

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $130.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Sumo Logic has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 82.18%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Sumo Logic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.