Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Chegg worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -436.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

