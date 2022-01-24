Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 68 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,989.00.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,378.40 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,662.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,769.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

