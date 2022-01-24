CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $612,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 171,024 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,954. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

