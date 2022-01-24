CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $464.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.28. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.68 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

