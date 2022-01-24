CI Investments Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

