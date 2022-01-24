CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

