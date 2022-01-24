CI Investments Inc. Sells 80,557 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,557 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Assertio worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assertio by 275.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 105.5% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 27.1% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

