CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 445 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.