CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,424 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coty were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

