CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SLM were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

