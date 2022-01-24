CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

