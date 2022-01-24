CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $249,000 Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,512,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.