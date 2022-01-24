CIBC Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$48.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.69.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.10. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$29.08 and a twelve month high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.53 million. Research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,577.90.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

