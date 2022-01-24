Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

CDTX remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 338,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,801 shares of company stock worth $8,501 in the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

