Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 883.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 444,070 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
