Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,383 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Terreno Realty worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

