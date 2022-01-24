Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Under Armour worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Under Armour by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

