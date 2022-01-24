Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NET. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Cloudflare stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.67. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,355 shares of company stock valued at $107,160,094. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

