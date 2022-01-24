Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.
Shares of C stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
