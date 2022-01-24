Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

