Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $46.92 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

