Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,085. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

