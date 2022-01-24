Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $191.97

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.97, but opened at $177.26. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $181.33, with a volume of 450,692 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.45.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,738,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

