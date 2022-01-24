Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $191.97

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.97, but opened at $177.26. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $181.33, with a volume of 450,692 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.45.
In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 over the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,738,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
