Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,233 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $37,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after buying an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colfax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

