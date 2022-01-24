Colliers Securities Comments on F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Colliers Securities lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $221.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

