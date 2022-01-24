Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $98,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after buying an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 206,886 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.17. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.