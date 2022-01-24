Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE:CMC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

