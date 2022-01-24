Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

